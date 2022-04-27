Madhya Pradesh: Roadside encroachments removed in Bhanpura town

Bhanpura (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanpura municipal council on Tuesday cracked down on encroachers and removed temporary structures and illegal hoardings along the roadside near Chhote- Bade Mahadev Temple, especially from roadside areas, pavements and footpaths here in Bhanpura town in Mandsaur district.

Council members have given an ultimatum and asked the encroachers to remove permanent encroachments from government land failing which strict legal action will be taken against them.

Apart from being a tourist place, Chhota-Bada Mahadev is the centre of spiritual and religious faith and pilgrims from distant areas throng the temples. Adinath Bhagwan Mandir of Digambar Jain society is also situated near Chhota Mahadev, a pilgrimage place of the Jains. Illegal structures near the temple cause traffic jams and great inconvenience to the general public and pilgrims, especially in the rainy season. Keeping this in mind, a team of the Revenue Department, Public Works Department, Municipal Council and Police Department reached the site on Wednesday morning and launched a massive anti-encroachment drive. Tehsildar Nagesh Panwar, PWD SDO Kamal Jain, CMO Bhupendra Dixit, TI Avnish Srivastava, ASI Balbir Singh Yadav and other administrative officials were also present. Panwar told that even after getting the compensation for land, people had not removed encroachment from land, hence the demolition drive was launched.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:05 PM IST