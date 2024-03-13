Madhya Pradesh: RMC Commissioner Suspended For Unauthorised Plot Registrations |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprise move, the state government, on Tuesday, suspended Ratlam municipal commissioner APS Geharwar over the alleged registration of 22 plots at the Rajiv Gandhi Civic Centre without the approval of the municipal corporation. Geharwar, who has been in the limelight since joining in March 2023 due to his working style, is set to retire in May.

Before this, the state government has taken serious action against him for irregularities. Interestingly, just two hours before the suspension order, Geharwar had welcomed the urban development minister Kailash Vijayvergiya on his arrival in Ratlam. Collector Rajesh Batham has handed over the charge of the municipal commissioner to joint collector Anil Bhana.

The suspension order was issued on Tuesday by the deputy secretary of the urban development and housing department, Harshal Pancholi. Recently, on March 7 and 9, a general meeting was held to present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 of the RMC.

During the meeting, BJP corporators expressed their dissatisfaction over the unauthorised registrations and transfers of 22 plots at the Rajiv Gandhi Civic Centre without the approval of the municipal corporation and the competent authority.