Madhya Pradesh: RGPV Denies Renewing Affiliation Of 15 MBA Colleges Under DAVV's Wings

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The face-off between two leading universities of the state over jurisdiction has come to an end with one denying renewing affiliation to MBA colleges under another's wings.

As per information, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal has rejected applications for affiliation submitted by 15 MBA colleges under the jurisdiction of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore.

In the past three years, these colleges had moved from DAVV to RGPV as the affiliation fee of the latter was lesser than that of the former's.

Crying foul, DAVV had objected to RGPV's move last year as the latter continued to grant affiliation to 15 MBA colleges under the former's jurisdiction since 2021.

Read Also Bhopal: Several City Madrasas Not Adhering To Mandatory MP Board Syllabus

DAVV had written a letter to the RGPV expressing its anguish over granting of affiliation to b-schools from Indore but the latter did not stop and accepted applications for affiliation from colleges wishing to go under its wings.

To this, the DAVV had approached the Department of Higher Education (DHE) seeking directions to the RGPV and the colleges over jurisdiction matter.

The feud even reached the coordination committee - the apex body for higher education in the state.

The Indore university officials had said that DHE agreed with their argument and it's likely to issue guidelines over university's jurisdiction soon.

Director of college development council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said that RGPV's stand over the matter was wrong as it was going to create disruption in the affiliation system.

'We tried but RGPV did not pay heed to our request. Now, DHE is learnt to have asked RGPV not to give affiliation to MBA institutes which are under the jurisdictions of other universities,' he said.

B-schools to move court

The b-schools, whose applications have been turned down by the RGPV, have stated that they would move court over the matter. 'We have taken renewal of recognition from All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) mentioning RGPV as the affiliating university. The deadline for getting the name of the university changed in AICTE records has passed long back. The RGPV can't deny affiliation at this juncture. We are going to move court if affiliation is not granted by RGPV to us for session 2024-25,' said Dr Narendra Dhaka, president, Devi Ahilya Private Education College Directors Association.