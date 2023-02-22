Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Premier League to recover dues launched in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue Premier League has been launched by Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan among revenue department employees to meet the target of revenue recovery.

The programme was inaugurated by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar at Vikramsabha building in presence of mayor's representative Durgesh Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, BJP leader Bharat Chaudhary and Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan. Detailed information about the league was explained by Commissioner Chauhan.

In this league, a revenue department employee, who collects maximum number of recovery of taxes like water and property from defaulters, would be honoured. MLA Puar said that competition would benefit the corporation and employees too would work enthusiastically. She also encouraged the employees to participate in the competition. Mayor's representative Aggarwal said that in wards the goal of revenue recovery would be accomplished with the cooperation of public representatives and citizens.

