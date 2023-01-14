Madhya Pradesh: Revenue officers’ apathy irks Khargone collector

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam expressed discontent over all the revenue officials during a review meeting of the revenue department and fixed a time limit of 15 days. After this, no revenue officer of the district will able to delay in submitting investigation report to the SDM or tehsildar.

These reports are sought from time to time from the revenue officers in many court and official cases. For which a maximum time of 15 days is given. Collector Kumar said that there are many such cases in which reports are not being submitted even for two months.

Strict instructions have been given to all revenue officers. No separate reminder will ever be issued for this again. In the meeting, collector Kumar has also instructed all the tehsildars to make systematic meeting arrangements for visitors in the tehsils, water coolers for drinking water and better arrangements for toilets.

Additional collector KK Malviya, joint collector Shirali Jain, all SDMs and tehsildars were present in the meeting. Continuous action will have to be taken on land rights residential leases.

812 leases have been prepared in phase-I of the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Patta Adhikar Scheme. In the second phase of the scheme, 893 applications have been received. Applications have also started to pour in for phase -3. All can be done online on the portal.

In this scheme, instructions have been given to the revenue officers to take continuous action to give lease to maximum eligible citizens.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Farmers demand crop loss compensation in Khargone