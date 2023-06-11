Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Department Razes ‘Kutchha’ Houses In Joint Op With Cops In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation, the revenue department team and the local police carried out a demolition drive at Singot locality on Saturday where18 ‘kutcha’ houses built on government land were brought to dust.

The administration pressed heavy machinery to remove encroachments on government land near the government school. The team faced stiff resistance from local women who tried to stop the drive by setting debris of demolished houses on fire.

Meanwhile, team with the help of fire tenders present at the site successfully contained the fire. The locals even pushed the naib-tehsildar who tried to stop the women. They kept saying that, no matter how many times (administration) break it, we will build it every time as we won’t move from here. Children and women kept crying during the drive.

Notices were pasted on houses

Patwari Dilip Saini informed that final notices were issued a week ago to remove encroachment of Pardis resident of Bhilkhedi on government land in Singot village. Majority of families did not accept the notice at that time. In such a situation, we pasted notices in their houses and on Sunday we demolished the encroachments.

Patwari Saini said that 18 people of Bhilkhedi village were living here by camping in front of Tanda Basti of Singot village for around nine months.

The department was advised to ensure no encroachment on government land takes place. Despite this, houses have been built by occupying government land. They have been given eviction notices in the past as well. On June 2, for refusing to take notices from the employees, they were pasted on their houses. They were given a three-day ultimatum to remove encroachment themselves. The records of encroachers were also sought from Bhilkhedi Gram Panchayat.