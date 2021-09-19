e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Retired sub-engineer commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired sub-engineer from a government department allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Rajendra Nagar area late on Friday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

Investigating officer SI AK Uike from Rajendra Nagar police station said that the deceased has been identified as Vonod Vajpayee (60), a resident of Dhanwantari Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging from the ceiling in a room by his daughter. She informed his relative in the colony and later the police were informed.

Vinod was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. His wife was not at home at the time of the incident. It is said that Vajpayee was a retired sub-engineer from the PHE department. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police to know the reason for his suicide.

