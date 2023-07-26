Madhya Pradesh: Retired Brig Dikhit Emerges 1st Runner-Up In Half-Marathon | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old Brig (retired) Sanjay Dikhit, a Mhow resident has emerged as first runner-up in the Monsoon Marathon race held at Pachmarhi on Sunday.

He has achieved second position in the 61 plus age category while he finished 9th position in the overall competition. The Army veteran Dikhit completed his run in 1 hour 48 minutes and 21 seconds.

In his category, Ramanjit Oberoi was the winner while Vidhan Kalra was the second runner-up. It was a half-marathon race, in which the runners had to complete the 21.1 km run. Dikhit is a retired Signals corps officer and he retired from Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE).

