 Madhya Pradesh: Retired Brig Dikhit Emerges 1st Runner-Up In Half-Marathon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Retired Brig Dikhit Emerges 1st Runner-Up In Half-Marathon

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Brig Dikhit Emerges 1st Runner-Up In Half-Marathon

The Army veteran Dikhit completed his run in 1 hour 48 minutes and 21 seconds.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Retired Brig Dikhit Emerges 1st Runner-Up In Half-Marathon | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old Brig (retired) Sanjay Dikhit, a Mhow resident has emerged as first runner-up in the Monsoon Marathon race held at Pachmarhi on Sunday.

He has achieved second position in the 61 plus age category while he finished 9th position in the overall competition. The Army veteran Dikhit completed his run in 1 hour 48 minutes and 21 seconds.

In his category, Ramanjit Oberoi was the winner while Vidhan Kalra was the second runner-up. It was a half-marathon race, in which the runners had to complete the 21.1 km run. Dikhit is a retired Signals corps officer and he retired from Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE).  

Read Also
Indore: Health Dept Rolls Out U-WIN At 2 Facilities - Over 50 Certificates Generated In Three Days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Thefts During Lord Mahakal Sawari Procession In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Thefts During Lord Mahakal Sawari Procession In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Corporator, Wife, Son Among Six Injured In Group Clashes In Ujjain 

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Corporator, Wife, Son Among Six Injured In Group Clashes In Ujjain 

MP: Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Day 6: Peethadhishwar Explains ‘Vatsalya Leela’ In Ujjain

MP: Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Day 6: Peethadhishwar Explains ‘Vatsalya Leela’ In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan Organised, Five Poets Feted In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan Organised, Five Poets Feted In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain North v/s Ujjain South Politics Hits Master Plan   

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain North v/s Ujjain South Politics Hits Master Plan   