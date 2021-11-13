Madhya Pradesh: Resume trains on Indore-Dahod railway line

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Indore – Dahod - Chotta Udaipur - Dhar Rail Lao Mahasamiti forwarded a memorandum to the prime minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, local MPs and MLAs demanding to resume work of Indore – Dahod - Chotta Udaipur - Dhar railway line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is schedule to visit Bhopal on November 15 to celebrate Janjati Gourav Diwas and thousands of tribals from western Madhya Pradesh will attend the event. Committee members said that tribals here are raising demand for resumption of construction work of the railway line for years. Committee members said that the railway line is the lifeline of the tribals. They asked prime minister to make an announcement in the state capital in public interest.

They alleged that the ministry of railways has put the Indore-Dahod rail project on hold under the guise of corona norms, while the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given momentum to this rail project keeping in mind the development of all, opening the doors of connecting lakhs of tribals with the basic stream of development of India with employment.

At the same time work of metro train in Indore-Bhopal is going on at a brisk pace, recently the Central Government has announced the Ratlam-Neemuch doubling line and now the Prime Minister will start the Ujjain-Fatehabad rail line on November 15.

After all, why is the railway line, the lifeline of lakhs of tribals of Dhar Jhabua, being treated step-motherly? committee members questioned.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:37 AM IST