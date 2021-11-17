e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,003 new cases, 32 deaths, 1,052 recoveriesUttar Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate over 4 crore people against COVID-19
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Resume operations at Tapti mill, demand workers

Trade Union ask officials to ensure that mill start functioning immediately
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of mill workers staged a sit-in protest Tapti Mill gate demanding to resume function of Tapti Mill immediately. A memorandum highlighting the problem of mill workers was submitted to the general manager of the mill, Sandeep Sharma addressed to textiles minister Piyush Goyal.

Over many 800 workers worked at the mill, but due to the closure of the mill due to Covid-19 induced restrictions in the past two years a crisis of livelihood arose before the workers.

Functionaries of Rashtriya Mill Mazdur AITUC Sangathan, Burhanpur Tapti Mill Mazdur Union, and New Textiles Employees Union joined the protest demonstration. The protestors staged a symbolic dharna, and communicated their demands to textiles minister Piyush Goyal though a postcard campaign.

Congress city president Ajay Singh Raghuvanshi and AITUC president Rafiq Gul Mohammad, who was also participated in the protest, urged the mill management to make all possible efforts to get it started immediately.

Burhanpur Tapti Mill, provides livelihood and employment, to scores of locals. It was shut down since the corona outbreak, at present, to resolve the crisis of employment that has been closed for several months, the mill workers have been protesting for employment for days together.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: UNICEF CFO dances with children in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh: UNICEF CFO dances with children in Shivpuri

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:20 PM IST
Advertisement