Madhya Pradesh: Resume operations at Tapti mill, demand workers

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of mill workers staged a sit-in protest Tapti Mill gate demanding to resume function of Tapti Mill immediately. A memorandum highlighting the problem of mill workers was submitted to the general manager of the mill, Sandeep Sharma addressed to textiles minister Piyush Goyal.

Over many 800 workers worked at the mill, but due to the closure of the mill due to Covid-19 induced restrictions in the past two years a crisis of livelihood arose before the workers.

Functionaries of Rashtriya Mill Mazdur AITUC Sangathan, Burhanpur Tapti Mill Mazdur Union, and New Textiles Employees Union joined the protest demonstration. The protestors staged a symbolic dharna, and communicated their demands to textiles minister Piyush Goyal though a postcard campaign.

Congress city president Ajay Singh Raghuvanshi and AITUC president Rafiq Gul Mohammad, who was also participated in the protest, urged the mill management to make all possible efforts to get it started immediately.

Burhanpur Tapti Mill, provides livelihood and employment, to scores of locals. It was shut down since the corona outbreak, at present, to resolve the crisis of employment that has been closed for several months, the mill workers have been protesting for employment for days together.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:20 PM IST