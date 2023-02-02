Madhya Pradesh: Restart train services stopped during corona in Ratlam

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Railway passengers have demanded that the passenger trains stopped during corona period should be restarted as short-distance passengers were facing severe difficulties in their movement during the daytime in particular.

Convener Nagda-Ratlam UP DOWN railway passengers association Mahendra Nagar in a statement issued today said that passengers never faced such difficulties in the movement between Ratlam-Nagda due to a lack of rail services during daytime. He said that between Ratlam and Nagda a good number of villages exist and about 35-40 thousand people reside.

They have to move quite often for their work but due to a lack of rail services between Ratlam-Nagda mainly due to the non-restoration of pre-Covid era trains or change of timings, difficulties have increased manifold. He cited that short-distance passengers from Nagda to Ratlam have a train service at 8.30 AM and the next train service is at 5 PM. He added that Express trains run but do not have stoppages at small railway stations.