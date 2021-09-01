Madhya Pradesh: Residents to pick up brooms as sweepers take off for GogaNavmi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NGOs and other voluntary organisations, government and civic body officers and residents of the cleanest city are going pick up brooms as nearly 6500 employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engaged in sweeping work take one day leave for GogaNavmi on Wednesday.

“Sweepers and sanitation works will be one take off for GogaNavmi celebration on Wednesday, so somebody has to do their job. Residents of the city are going to pick up brooms to clean the city,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

The public-participation cleanliness campaign will start at Selfie Point in Palasia at 7 am.

MP Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Manish Singh, the municipal commissioner, MLAs and other public representatives will indulge in clean the city.

Nearly 1000 employees of voluntary organisations, NGOs, private firm employees and sweep the streets and roads.

She also appealed from residents to maintain the city cleanliness of the city in absence of sweepers. GogaNavmi is a big festival of sweepers and labourers. As part of the festival, they took out a rally on Tuesday night. On Wednesday they would spend the day in meeting with each others. Many private firms step in.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:11 AM IST