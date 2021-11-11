Madhya Pradesh: Reservation of zila panchayat chairman to held on Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the forthcoming panchayat elections, the elections of members of janpad and district panchayat will be held through EVMs this time also. However, the reservation of posts of Indore zila panchayat chairman will be held on Friday in Bhopal.

Extensive preparations are underway for the three-tier panchayat general election in the district. According to the guidelines given by the State Election Commission, the election of district chairman and district

members will be done by EVM (Electronic Voting Machine). The election of panch and ssarpanch will be conducted by ballot paper only. But the elections of members of janpad and zila panchayat will be conducted

through EVMs. Preparations are on to explain the process of voting through EVMs to the villagers.



Pratul Sinha, deputy district Election Officer, informed here on Wednesday about the arrangements and procedures of voting. He said that procedures will be explained to the general voters, public representatives and candidates to make the election process effective and result oriented. Arrangements are being made to give the information about the election process at the meetings panchayats, Haat Bazaars, fairs, anganwadis. The information about the operation of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be specially given to the voters.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:08 AM IST