Madhya Pradesh: Resentment is brewing among people: MLA Sadho

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Congress Jan Akrosh rally in Barwani district on September 6, party’s senior leader and ex-Cabinet minister Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho addressed party workers at Pansemal tehsil of Barwani district on Friday.

Congress MLA from Maheshwar constituency Dr Sadho accused state government of exploiting every section of society and openly neglecting the oppressed. She alleged that resentment is brewing in the people and their representatives.

Congress has entrusted responsibility of Jan Akrosh Rally on Dr Sadho and she is leaving no stone unturned to make rally successful in the district, said a source.

Dr Sadho further said that Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath is coming to Barwani on September 6 to address the Jan Aakrosh Rally and will raise issues of rising inflation, prevalent corruption. She appealed to the party workers to attend the rally in large numbers,.

Addressing the joint meeting of Khetiya Pansemal, ex-home minister Bala Bachchan said that everyone is troubled by the corruption and bungling of the government so ex-chief minister Kamal Nath has scheduled to address people in Barwan

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 03:22 AM IST