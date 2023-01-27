Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated in the spirit of Khelo India's mascot in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In Khargone district, the main function of the country's 74th Republic Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm, enthusiasm and hope on the DRP line ground.

Chief guest district collector Kumar Purushottam unfurled the country's tri-colour at the appointed time. After this, took the salute of the parade in continuous succession.

After this, the message of the chief minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan was read out. After this, balloons were released into the air and the armed contingent of the District Police Force fired three rounds.

On this Republic Day, a different enthusiasm for Khelo India in the district was seen not only among the students but also by the chief guest, special guests, public representatives, officers, journalists, dignitaries and sports lovers.

As soon as Khelo India's mascot Asha appeared behind the tableaux at the ceremony, a twinkle of India's beating heart shone on everyone's faces. Throughout the ceremony, Mascot Asha shook hands with citizens present in every part of the ground, posed for photos and assured them of being ready to host Khelo India. Mascot Asha reached out to the citizens and conveyed the message of hosting Khelo India.

Prize distribution was done after cultural programs. MP Gajendra Singh Patel, district panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, municipality president Chhaya Joshi, vice president of municipality Bholu Karma, district panchayat vice president Bapusinh Parihar, former MLA Babulal Mahajan, former municipality president Vipin Gaur, DIG Tilak Singh Panwar, SP Dharamveer Singh, district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, additional collector KK Malviya, ASP Manish Khatri and all district officers were present.