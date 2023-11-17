Madhya Pradesh: Representatives Of Various Industrial And Trades Attend Diwali Meeting

A Diwali meeting of industrialists and traders in progress. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali meeting of District Industry and Trade Association (Cell) concluded on Thursday. The meeting was attended by people from industry and business, gold, silver, grain market, textile, power loom, caterers traders, iron and cement industry.

The meeting was presided over by cell president Varun Sharma and conducted by Anil Gangwal. The main supporters were Anil Garg, secretary of Grain Market Oilseeds Association, Antim Jain, Umesh Jain and Manish Chaudhary.

In the meeting, traders and industrialists from all sectors discussed the problems of traders and industrialists regarding their GST, transportation, leased land, donations, lighting problems along with other problems and mentioned that the government has ignored them. Congress candidate Maya Trivedi also reached the programme.

She was welcomed by members and informed about problems faced. She was requested to convey their problems to the government if Congress comes to power. Maya Trivedi assured everyone that she had continuously been fighting for public interest and would continue to do so in future too.

The progress of any city depends on its trade and industry, she said. After the welcome speech of Varun Sharma, Shantilal Jain, Pawan Harbhajanka, Dinesh Bhayal, Ramvilas Gupta, Devendra Kansal, Mukesh Harbhajanka, Shiv Narayan Soni, Govind Khandelwal and Sanjay Jain Khali presented their views in the meeting.

