Madhya Pradesh: Repair of road begins after woman tweets on CM’s twitter handle

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Repair work on 2-km road from Borkhedi to Lasudia Rathod began soon after a woman tweeted on Chief Minister’s twitter handle recently. This road was completely damaged thus hampering traffic movement.

Taking cognizance of the tweet Collector Manoj Pushp and district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam ordered immediate repair work.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, work of putting stones and murram has started. Fund for road construction has also been received from PWD department. However, technical approval was yet to be received. The PWD department would initiate repair work at the earliest.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reprimanded officials for bad condition of roads in the state capital during a review meeting on Friday. Chouhan asked the Chief Secretary to shut Capital Project Administration (CPA) as it could not discharge its duties, as per the state secretariat officials.

Probably the tweet on CM’s Twitter handle regarding the road was taken seriously as CM Chouhan had already reprimanded officials in the review meeting, a local said.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:30 PM IST