Madhya Pradesh: Repair Indore-Icchapur Highway

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti and Lions Club held a protest at Tikona Square in Sanawad to draw attention of authorities towards the dilapidated Indore – Icchapur State Highway.

They alleged that commuters are forced to flout traffic rules due to potholes on the highway. The highway is witnessing head-on collisions.

They demanded that road should be repaired with durable and quality patchwork.

They also demanded that a DEMU be run from Sanawad to Bhopal and Bhusaval. Club president Shyam Mahajan, secretary Hemlata Ranka said that accidents and jams are also common place in the Ghat section of the highway. Dr Rajendra Palod of Sangharsh Samiti said that durable patchwork is necessary to ease the woes of commuters as the repair work hardly lasts for few days.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:33 AM IST