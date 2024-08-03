Madhya Pradesh: Renovation Of 24 Temples Across Khargone To Preserve Heritage

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In an initiative to preserve local heritage and foster community spirit, 24 temples across the district have undergone extensive renovations funded by the District Mineral Foundation.

Spearheaded by collector Karmaveer Sharma, this ambitious project aims to enhance spiritual spaces that are integral to the cultural fabric of rural life.

The renovation efforts, totalling Rs 48 lakh, were meticulously managed by executive engineer Anil Bagole of Rural Mechanical Services. According to Bagole, the project not only revitalised these sacred sites but also included construction of community halls to bolster community engagement.

Key highlights of the renovation include the rejuvenation of historic temples such as Chamunda Bata temple in Oon Khard, Shiv temple in Aghavan and Nag temple in Temla. Additionally, infrastructure improvements like cement concrete roads and drainage systems were implemented at temples such as Malan Baba temple in Gaonsan.

Each temple received careful attention to detail, with enhancements ranging from structural repairs and roof constructions to the beautification of interiors through vibrant paintings. The addition of assembly halls and platforms aims to accommodate larger gatherings for religious and cultural events.