Madhya Pradesh: Renovated district children hospital inaugurated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Renovated building with added health facilities at District Children Hospital was inaugurated by district in-charge minister OPS Bhadoria during daylong visit on Sunday.

Bhadoria said that in the last three months illustrious health services had been rendered due to sincere efforts of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said that to meet challenges of third wave of Covid-19, every possible arrangement had been made at all levels. For children, special health units have been set up at district-level in the state. Every district has been provided with its own oxygen plant for uninterrupted supply, added Bhadoria.

He said that in Ratlam District Children Hospital 65 oxygen beds were made available, probably the highest in a district.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and former state home minister Himmat Kothari also expressed their views. CHMO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware gave welcome speech while deputy collector Shirali Jain gave detailed information about renovated children hospital. Ashish Dashottar conducted the programme while Civil Surgeon Dr Anand Chandelkar gave vote of thanks.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:23 AM IST