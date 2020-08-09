Madhya Pradesh: Registrations for BEd first round of counselling end today

Indore: For students willing to take admission to BEd course or other teacher education courses but have not registered for centralised online admission counselling as yet should act now.

Registrations for first round of counselling are going to stop on Monday.

The registration process was supposed to start on August 5 due to some technical reasons it began a day late.

However, Department of Higher Education did not gave one day additional for registrations. Side by side, document verification is also underway. Students who had registered for admissions can get documents verified till August 11.

DHE will release common merit list on August 14 whereas final merit list along with allocations will made on August 19.

The students who would be allocated admissions will have to pay fee for confirmation of the admissions to the colleges where they were allocated seats between August 19 and 24.

On August 25, list of seats lying vacant will be released by DHE on MPOnline for second round counselling. The second round will begin on August 26.

Total three rounds will be held.

27 BEd colleges from city participating

Out of 31 BEd college in the city, as many as 27 BEd colleges are participating in the centralised online admission counselling. Rest could not participate over recognition issues. Initially, the number of BEd colleges from city was 23 which has now increased to 27. As far as entire state is concerned, as many as 591 colleges, including 22 minority institutes, are participating in the counselling.