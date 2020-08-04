Madhya Pradesh: Registration for UG courses start today

But students, willing to take admission in BEd courses in the city, have only four colleges as options.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has approved a list of nearly 165 BEd colleges in the state for grant of admissions for session 2020-21.

The list includes merely four colleges from Indore even though there are 31 colleges offering BEd programme in the city.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat stated that the list of 165 BEd college is the first list. “More lists are going to come soon. One is expected late night,” he added.

It was learnt that the DHE is approving lists only after Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission (AFRC) clearing fee structures of colleges.

“Whatever may be the reason but the students will be at receiving the end if the lists were not released at the earliest. Students have choice of selecting 30 colleges, priority wise, at the time of registration. For the student wishing to take admission in Indore will have choice of only four college on Wednesday when the registration process will start,” said Girdhar Nagar, patron of Malwa Region Private Education College Association.

The colleges of Indore which are in the list are Aspire College, Shri Vaishnav College, Shri Jain She Shri Jain Shwetamber College and School of Education, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

As far as MEd course is concerned, the DHE has approved list of merely two institutes out of seven in the city. The institutes include Khalsa College and School of Education.