Madhya Pradesh: Register revenue cases in Revenue Court Management System portal the same day, says Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has instructed all revenue officers to review the cases registered in the RCMS (Revenue Court Management System).

He directed that all the officers should register the revenue cases coming to their offices in this portal on the same day. Revenue matters should be resolved within the time limit.

There should not be cases pending in the revenue courts for more than 6 months. Collector Singh was addressing a comprehensive review meeting of the revenue related works held at Rabindra Natriya Griha on Tuesday.

In the meeting, redressal of revenue cases, revenue recovery and the cases being resolved under CM Helpline were reviewed. Apart from this, information regarding Prime Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana, ownership scheme, ongoing purification of documents fortnight, micro-irrigation census etc. was also reviewed in the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:02 AM IST