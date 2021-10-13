e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:01 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Register revenue cases in Revenue Court Management System portal the same day, says Collector

He directed that all the officers should register the revenue cases coming to their offices in this portal on the same day.
Staff Reporter
Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has instructed all revenue officers to review the cases registered in the RCMS (Revenue Court Management System).

He directed that all the officers should register the revenue cases coming to their offices in this portal on the same day. Revenue matters should be resolved within the time limit.

There should not be cases pending in the revenue courts for more than 6 months. Collector Singh was addressing a comprehensive review meeting of the revenue related works held at Rabindra Natriya Griha on Tuesday.

In the meeting, redressal of revenue cases, revenue recovery and the cases being resolved under CM Helpline were reviewed. Apart from this, information regarding Prime Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana, ownership scheme, ongoing purification of documents fortnight, micro-irrigation census etc. was also reviewed in the meeting.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: RPF cops arrest two, recover looted goods worth over Rs 1.76L

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal