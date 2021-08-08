Madhya Pradesh: Regional banks trouble farmers to insure themselves under PM's crop insurance

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar wrote a letter to the collector on August 8 and apprised that the date of for insurance of crops under the Prime Minister's crop insurance at two percent premium has been extended to August 9 from July 31, but the farmers of the area are complaining that the local nationalized banks and district cooperatives are not doing the insurance.

The bank staff is telling them that the format of crop insurance has not come nor they have started the insurance portal, while the senior officials of the bank are negating this statement made by the farmers. Gurjar also drew attention in the letter that Narmada Malwa Jhabua Bank located in Champakheda is not doing crop insurance of the defaulter farmers, while the behavior of the branch manager with the farmers is also not good. The insurance company has extended the date of crop insurance to August 9 to provide insurance for all the farmers, borrowers and defaulters, but the bank managers have clearly refused to insure the farmers. Due to this behavior of bank managers, hundreds of loanee, non-loanee and defaulter farmers of the area are being deprived of insurance.



Gurjar also said that those farmers who do not have credit cards in any bank or who are doing any kind of transaction on their agricultural land, those farmers should also be given crop insurance by the banks. MLA Gurjar has requested the collector to immediately provide instructions to the banks to insure the farmers so that not a single eligible farmer of the area is deprived of crop insurance.