Madhya Pradesh: Region Fulfills All Criteria, Claims MLA Kannauj

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of state assembly polls, demand to declare Bagli a separate district is gaining pace. Various sections of the society, including, Brahmins, Juna Gujarati, Darji, Sarva Sen, Bohras and Valmiki took out a massive rally in support of the demand.

Local MLA Pahad Singh Kannauj said that the town fulfilled all criteria for district status. “We have been demanding new district status for Bagli for over a decade now,” he said.

Despite CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s repeated announcements of fulfilling wishes of former CM Kailash Joshi by according district-status to Bagli, no gazette notification had been issued on this matter, he said.

Justifying demand for district-status, Kannauj said that no developmental work had been undertaken in Bagli as it was a backward and tribal-dominated region.

BJYM district president Ram Soni and city council president Seema Kamal Yadav extended support to the cause. Committee spokesman Mukesh Gurjar threatened to intensify protest if the demand was not fulfilled before implementation of model code of conduct. The protest was coordinated by Dharmendra Aacharya while Mukesh Gupta proposed vote of thanks.

Cabinet minister honours excise dept SI

Cabinet minister Usha Thakur felicitated excise sub-inspector (SI) Prem Narayan Yadav for his contributions and dedication to duty in the excise department. The accolade was bestowed upon Yadav during the Independence Day celebrations held at Dewas Parade Ground.

The ceremony was attended by an array of dignitaries, including collector, SP, mayor, district panchayat president and BJP district president.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a shield, symbolising excellence and commitment.

This token of appreciation was accompanied by an official certificate, attesting to SI Yadav's unwavering dedication, diligence and commendable efforts in upholding the principles of law and order.

