Madhya Pradesh: Refreshment shops, restaurants set to reopen from today in Nagda

Nagda: Refreshment and snacks shops can operate from Monday, according to the latest order released by administration. Hotels and restaurants can also open from Monday.

The order states that tea, coffee and snacks shops can open from Monday, 14 days after the beginning of Unlock 1.0. Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to start home delivery of food from 8am to 4 pm. No hotel or restaurant will be allowed to have customers inside the premises.

SDM RP Verma has instructed all shopkeepers to make sure they cover food items. Shops serving kachoris and samosas also have to pack the food and not let any customer sit in their premises. Only five customers shall be allowed at once. All food stall owners are supposed to maintain social distancing and keep sanitiser handy at the shop. Wearing of masks is also compulsory.