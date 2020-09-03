Madhya Pradesh: Reemploy contract workers, says Social workers, labourers to Grasim industry

Nagda: Social worker Hemlata Tomar along with colleagues and contract labourers submitted a memo in the name of Ujjain collector and SDM Nagda to tehsildar RK Guha demanding reemployment of contract workers of Grasim industry.

There are about 3,500 contract workers who have been working in the Grasim industry for years, currently the contract workers are not being hired by the industry group. Due to which an economic crisis has arisen in front of them.

The memorandum demanded that all contract workers working in the industry before the lockdown should be reemployed. All contract workers should be provided full pay for the entire period between May 18 and when they started working again.

Advocate Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Dr Pramod Batham, Dr Shankar Gurjar, Rameshchandra Gautam, ex-councilor Dindayal Chukri, Sundar Bai, Ratan Singh, Mamta, Suraj Bai, were present.