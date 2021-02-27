Madhya Pradesh: Reduce the duration of campaigning for local elections, says Ratlam ex-mayor to EC

Ratlam: Ex-mayor of Ratlam Municipal Corporation and BJP leader Sheilendra Daga has demanded from the Election Commission that seven to ten days time should be given for the civic body election campaigning instead of fourteen days period.

Daga demanded that for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections fourteen days time is given and therefore for the civic body elections campaigning time should be reduced to seven to 10 days period.

Daga said that owing to the large area of Lok Sabha†and Assembly constituencies the duration is justified but for civic body area elections the area is very small. So by reducing the duration election expenses will be reduced and burden of district and police administration will be reduced.