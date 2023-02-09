Madhya Pradesh: Red chillies of Khargone now exported to Mexico

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Nimar's distinctive crop, Khargone Red Chillies, is now making a splash in foreign markets as part of the government's "One District, One Product" initiative.

The Nimar farmers here have refined their red-hot crop under the scheme to the point where foreigners are eager to include red chillies in their meals.

Farmers from Dalki's Farmer Producer Cooperative (FPC) have devised a formula. On this basis, the chilli grown on approximately 500 acres by 27 TerraGleb group farmers has received praise in European and Mexican markets.

According to FPC's Balkrishna Patidar, a group of farmers from Dalka village in Khargone exported Nimar chillies to European countries three times in 47 days due to high demand.

Patidar sharing their previous experience said that earlier when pepper was about to be exported for the first time to Europe, these farmers were concerned. But now, whenever there is a demand, they are eager to meet it. "Aiming for success, this group is constantly emerging as a development capital," he said.

Chillies were exported by the same group of farmers first in December, then in January, and now in February.

On December 25 about 5.5 tonnes were exported, then again on January 24 (about 6.5 tonnes), and now on February 8, they shipped about 6.4 tonnes of chillies to Mexico via Bombay Port.

Patidar stated that the farmers first researched chemicals that were banned in other countries. Then farming began without the use of these banned chemicals. Following this, test samples were sent to the Aviti Laboratory in Kerala, among other places. After passing the samples, it was possible to export the chillies.

PS Barole, senior horticulture extension officer of the Horticulture Department, stated that following the formation of the FPO, the farmers decided on various techniques. As a result, advice was given.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to cover 68 villages of Khargone district

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)