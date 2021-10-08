Madhya Pradesh: Red chili is mascot for Khargone bypolls

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Anugraha P unveiled the mascot for the Lok Sabha bypoll, in Khargone constituency, at new collectorate auditorium on Wednesday.

The administration has chosen red chilli as the mascot as it is a leading cash crop of the region. The mascot gives out the message that practicing ones right to vote will bring prosperity in their lives and glow on their faces, said an official.

Any popular object, product, person or animal which brings luck is often used as mascot.

Anugraha P said that Khargone is a leading producer of red chilli for ages. The election committee aims to emotionally connect the voters through this mascot

An official Divyank Singh said that red chilies is the prime source of livelihood in West Nimad. It is the most important cash crop in Khargone district after cotton is chilli. Its production in the region is increasing annually, he added. Badia Vikaskhand village in Barwah is Asia's second largest chilli market.

The polling day (October 30, 2021) and time (7:00 am ñ 6:00 pm) has been imprinted on its replica. The mascot will be used in the upcoming Bhikangaon and Barwah bypolls.

Zila Panchayat chief executive officer Divyank Singh, additional collector SS Mujalda, deputy collector Divya Patel among other officials were present.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:15 AM IST