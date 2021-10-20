Madhya Pradesh: Recruitment drive in Pithampur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recruitment of apprentices for various technical posts in many reputed companies located in Pithampur will be done on October 25. The camp will be held at Pithampur's Government Industrial Training Institute from 10 am on that day.

It was informed that there are a total of 80 apprentice posts in Volvo, Eicher Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain Plant that are up for grabs.

Candidates should have passed ITI (NCVT/SCVT) to work as apprentice fitter, mechanic motor vehicle (MMV), diesel mechanic, machinist and turner trade. Both male and female applicants can participate in the recruitment. Applicants minimum age should be between 18 years to 24 years. A stipend between Rs 7700 to Rs 8050 per month and other facilities will be given to the selected candidates.

Interested applicants who want to participate in the drive can appear for the interview at the above venue on the day of the event with all their original certificates and bio-data, on October 25 at 10 am.

Travelling allowance will not be given to those taking part in apprenticeship drive.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:51 AM IST