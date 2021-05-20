Madhya Pradesh: Recovery rate on rising in Nagda town of Ujjain district

NAGDA (UJJAIN): The recovery rate of corona infected patients is improving gradually in town.

A local infected by novel coronavirus with 55% lung damage and 85 oxygen saturation level was admitted in Bima Hospital a few days back.

The patient recovered due to tireless efforts, nodal officer Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat and the entire medical staff and was discharged on Wednesday. He expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and appreciated the facilities provided in the hospital.

A woman with 55% lung damage and oxygen saturation level 80 was admitted in Bima Hospital on May 10. She was terrified at first as a doctor said that she might live only for three days. But the due efforts and care of the medical team the patient recovered and she was discharged on Thursday.

Satyanarayan Parmar, a teacher, gifted pens to the medical staff after he recovered from a coronavirus infection. He was admitted in hospital after complaints of respiratory issues but soon he recovered and was discharged on Wednesday.

The hospital staff were moved by Parmar’s kind gesture.