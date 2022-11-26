Madhya Pradesh: 'Recover outstanding tax on residential premises used for commercial activities'

Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh visited ward 44 on Thursday and inspected the cleanliness system. During the inspection, the commissioner instructed to get the drains cleaned, to give notice to the building owners on keeping the C and D material on roads by owners of buildings under construction and to remove the used material, as well as to get the construction work done by installing green net. Residential buildings under the ward are being used commercially.

The commissioner directed the property tax office to check the property tax of such people and check the type of tax being paid by them if commercial use is being done. If so, the outstanding property tax should be recovered. Shaheed Park, Freeganj being a commercial area he asked that special care be taken of cleanliness here, as well as beautification and development of intersections and to make them encroachment-free, which will increase trade, business and employment, as well as movement of passers-by would become smooth.