Madhya Pradesh records most temperate March in last 10 years

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yes, the sun these days is scorching during the noon, but this March has been merciful!

As per data, "This March has recorded the lowest temperature compared to the last 10 years in Madhya Pradesh."

Another respite: There is no expectation of strong heat even in the last week of March.

Four major cities-- Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, in previous years recorded temperature around 40 to 41 degree Celsius. However, in these 28 days of March, temperature remained in the range of 32 to 35 degree Celsius.

Thanks to Western Disturbances in March

Meteorologists said that due to the activation of Western Disturbance in March, the weather remained cool. Now there is less possibility of temperature rise in the last week, because another Western Disturbance is becoming active. This will give great relief from the heat.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said that in previous years due to western disturbances in February, the temperature could not rise that much, but this time the effect was opposite. Its effect was less in February. Due to this the day temperature had increased. Western disturbances also come continuously in March. The effect of the last two systems remained for 8 to 10 days. Apart from this, the weather remained changeable due to the arrival of moist winds. Due to this the temperature could not rise. Since the Western Disturbance is becoming active again from March 30, there is little chance of an increase in temperature.

Two years in the past the temperature reached 41 levels

The mercury has reached 41 degrees in Bhopal only once in the last 10 years. In the year 2021, on March 30, the temperature was 41 degrees. In the rest of the years, the temperature remained less than this. The minimum temperature was 36.4 degrees on March 23-29, 2013 and March 31, 2020.

The mercury crossed 40 degrees in Indore on March 30, 2017, March 30, 2019 and March 30, 2021. In the rest of the years, it remained between 36 and 39 degrees. The heat has increased in Gwalior only in the last week of March. In Jabalpur the effect of heat has been seen in March. In 2017, the mercury reached 41.2 degrees. Here too, the temperature has increased in the last few days.

Right now the highest temperature in Rajgarh-Damoh

After the effect of Western Disturbance was over, there was a rise in the day temperature in some cities on Monday. However, the mercury could not reach 40 degrees or more in any city. In Rajgarh, the temperature stopped at 38 degrees. Whereas, the temperature in Damoh, Narmadapuram and Khargone remained around 36 degrees. In Ratlam, Umaria, Khandwa, Dhar, Mandla, Sidhi and other cities, the mercury remained below 35 degrees. Meteorologists said that there may be an increase of one or two degrees in these cities on Tuesday-Wednesday. From March 30, there will be a slight drop in the temperature again.

Not much rise in night temperature

There has not been much increase in the night temperature. Naogaon is the only place where the temperature remained above 20 degrees. The mercury remained between 18-19 degrees in Damoh, Guna, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Sidhi, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Mandla and Narmadapuram. In the rest of the cities, the temperature was recorded less than this.