Madhya Pradesh: Record spike of 1,672 cases; 30 die

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported the highest single-day rise of 1,672 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 68,586, health officials said.

With 30 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 1,483, they said.

Four patients died in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Vidisha, and two each in Gwalior, Neemuch, Sagar and Guna, the officials said.

Besides, the virus claimed one life each in Ratlam, Shivpuri, Khandwa, Datia, Chhatarpur, Satna, Chhindwara, Harda and Mandla.

A total of 1,091 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 52,215.

At 259, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state, followed by 246 in Gwalior, 198 in Bhopal and 129 in Jabalpur.

Indore's total count of cases reached 13,752, while the death toll stood at 406.

Bhopal's case tally now stands at 11,056 along with 296 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 5,861 and 4,452, respectively, the officials added.

At 3,849, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state followed by 1,598 and 1,560 cases in Gwalior and Bhopal respectively.

The state has 5,689 active containment zones at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 68,586, new cases 1,672, death toll 1,483, recovered 52,215, active cases 14,888, people tested so far 14,43,477.