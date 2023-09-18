Madhya Pradesh: Record-Breaking Rainfall Wreaks Havoc In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar grappled with unprecedented rainfall, with a staggering 15 inches falling in just 30 hours, bringing the total for the season to 1,105 mm (44 inches).

The deluge has left the town submerged as drainage systems proved insufficient to cope. Trouble intensified when the construction of a soya plant altered the course of a government drain, causing extensive flooding in nearby Kherwas village.

Factory owners only took action after public representative Rajneesh Malviya and villagers protested, with surrounding fields suffering heavy damage. The impact of the downpour extended further due to ongoing construction on Barnagar Road, affecting a wide area.

The Municipal Council fought to restore water flow in the lower parts of Badnawar but encountered persistent challenges. Approximately 80 persons from 20 families in the Ekvira area were evacuated to Ward No 15 community hall, and similar measures were taken in Kalabhata.

The council provided food for those affected. Additional problems arose as road erosion and falling electric poles halted large vehicles, while the culvert of the Balwanti River in the Nichlavaas area collapsed.

The situation underscores the consequences of haphazard construction and blocked natural drainage, aggravated by encroachments. Encouragingly, water levels are receding, and strong winds offer hope for relief from the relentless rain.

