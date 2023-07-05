Madhya Pradesh: RBI Conducts Dist-Level Quiz Competition

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A quiz competition to promote financial literacy was organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for students of class VIII-X of government schools. The first phase of the competition was organised at the block level in Dhar School of Excellence on June 19 and the second phase was conducted on Wednesday at the district-level at the same venue.

The quiz was conducted by RBI and bank officials, in which questions related to financial literacy, RBI, banking system, G-20 and others were asked from children. Sakshi Sen and Preeti Chauhan of Bakaner Government School secured first place. The state-level quiz would be organised in Bhopal on July 15.

The programme was conducted by Ramgopal Sharma and Parasaram Dubela of the tribal department. Navneet Tiwari of the Reserve Bank of India, chief manager of Bank of India (BoI), Dhar Shivika Tiwari, RSETI director Praveen Sharma, Shalini Dubey of School of Excellence, Vivek Pandar and others were also present.

