Madhya Pradesh: Ravana Dahan to be telecast live in Nagda

Nagda: In wake of Covid-19, this year Dussehra festival that is falling on October 25 will be celebrated in a simple manner. Administration has banned fairs too.

SDM Ashutosh Goswami convened a meeting pertaining to the festival on Thursday in the Mandi station premises in which he gave clear instructions that crowds should not gather during Ravan dahan.

There would be no light decorations either. The members of the Ravan Committee will be given passes by the administration and those with passes will be allowed to go in Ravan dahan. Lord Ram’s ride coming from the Lakkad Das Temple to Dussehra Maidan to burn Ravan has also been prohibited. Ram Laxman along with their army will come to the Dussehra Maidan in a vehicle from the temple and will burn Ravan. This year Ravana Dahan will be telecast live through local cable networks.

The arms worship on Dussehra in Vyayamshala too will be conducted in the premises in the presence of a selected few.

CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Tehsildar RK Guha, Mandi police station incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma, Office bearers of organising committees of Sheetlanand Vyayamshala, Lakkad Das Mandir, Dussehra Uplakshya Samiti and Rajasthan Navyuvak Mandal were present.