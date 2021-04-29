Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam to be under corona curfew till May 7; Know all details here

Meanwhile, official information said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also talked to the members of the DCMG virtually here at the NIC room of the collectorate in which Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey were also present. CM Chauhan said that victory against corona will be possible only when chain of corona is broken. "Though MP has improved its status in the matter of active corona cases and corona cases have down from 7th place to 11th place in the country," said he. However, he cautioned DCMG members that it is unpredictable as to what shape coronavirus will take in the coming period hence much vigilance is needed.

Ultimately district has crossed the 10 thousand mark of corona cases since outbreak of the pandemic as on the evening of Wednesday when sample reports were released, 296 new active positive were found which took the total corona cases to 10,272.