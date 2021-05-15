Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam records 30% of overall corona cases in 2 weeks of May

RATLAM: A total of 270 cases were found in the district on Friday. Among the new patients 70 are from Ratlam city while 200 are from the rural and tribal belt of the district.

From May 1 to May 14 a total of 4,793 cases have been detected in the district which is more than 30% of the total covid positive detected since pandemic.

The district’s tally has touched 15,600 cases. Experts opined that Corona Curfew may have to be extended for the whole month. The Corona Curfew has been extended till May 25 in the district.

Meanwhile, Government Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Jitendra Gupta informed that at the Covid-19 hospital of GMC all ICU Beds (56), HDU beds (172) and Oxygen beds (180) were fully occupied while 76 non oxygen beds were occupied out of total 142 beds.

Regarding Remdesivir injections, out of total of 5,800 injections received ,1,293 injections were distributed, 4,502 injections were consumed and 5 are in stock, he said. GMC Dean Dr Gupta said no case Black Fungus has been reported in the district. As a precautionary measures only distilled water is being used in oxygen machines. He said that standard operating procedure (SOP) has been adopted to avert black fungus cases.