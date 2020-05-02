Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam records 2 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 5

According to official information the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has gone up to five as two new cases were added on Friday after receipt of the sample test reports. Among the new positive patients one 50-year-old is from Danipura area and another 25-year-old is from Shiv Nagar area. Shivnagar has been declared new containment area on Friday while Danipura continued to be in the containment area.

According to official information, eleven patients were already discharged after being recovered from Ratlam Medical college isolation wards till yesterday and thus only three patients remained but in the sample reports received today two more positive cases were added which took the tally to total five positive cases . 50 years old person resident of Danipura whose report was received today positive was already admitted in the isolation ward and another twenty five years old person of Shivnagar was also already in the isolation ward and his report was also being awaited.

Though there are only five positive cases now in the district, but the containment areas are seven with the addition of one more today. These are Lohar road, Mochipura, Jawahar Nagar, Bohra Bakhal, Nandleta village, Rehmat Nagar and now Shivnagar. With the recovery of eleven patients, district administration had become optimistic but addition of two new cases today has given signal to the district administration to take its decision carefully after period of lockdown-2 is over on May 3, said experts.

As per official information, from the lockdown period-1 a total of 445 samples were taken related to the suspected patients till April 30. Of this sixteen were found positive, eleven recovered and discharged while reports of 46 samples are still awaited. District administration has today given indication that despite lowering of the number of positive patients from sixteen to five and good recovery level, it will continue precautionary measures. However, good number of industries have been permitted to recommence their activities and also relaxations to the essential services and commodities related activities during lockdown -2 period. In rural areas too agriculture related activities have been relaxed.

Meanwhile, information said that Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad local unit felicitated ambulance staff for their rendering services during the fight against Covid-19. On this occasion, Pradeep Upadhyay, Govid Kakani, District coordinator Ratnesh Vijayvargiya, Mohanlal Murliwala and others were present.