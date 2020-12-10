Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division deputy chief ticket inspector selected as referee for internation wrestling championships

Ratlam: Satyadev Malik , well known wrestler and deputy chief ticket inspector of Ratlam rail division has been selected as referee for the World Wrestling competition to be held from December 12 to December 18 at Belgrade (Serbia). Before leaving for world cup wrestling competition, Malik met divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta at his office.

A railway press release informed that in the world cup competition, freestyle, Greco Roman and women wrestling competition will be held for various weight group s and top ten wrestlers from various parts of the world will take part in the competition.

Railway information added that Malik had earlier shouldered the responsibilities as referee in the World Championship, Olympic ,Asian Games, Commonwealth Games . Gupta , upper divisional rail manager K K Sinha congratulated Malik on his selection.