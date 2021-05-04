Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest single-day tally with 355 corona cases

RATLAM: During the second wave of corona, 0n Monday, Ratlam district recorded another record 1-day tally with 355 cases.

In first three days of May the district has logged a total of 1,025. It recorded 325, 345 and, 355 cases on May 1 May 2 and May 3 respectively which is equal to 8.66% of the overall tally of the district.

April, too, had witnessed unprecedented spike in the cases but now the experts are afraid that May might leave April behind in terms of addition of new cases. The district tally now stands at 11,832. A total of 1,881 are under treatment as of May 3. A total of 335 people were discharged on Monday while 1,609 sample reports were still awaited. Overall, 6,057 cases have been added in almost a month period as there were total 5,775 cases till April 3. This way the cases in the district more than doubled within a month.

An official said vaccination of 2,091 people of over 45 years was held. The audit of the oxygen demand of the private hospitals has been carried out and all the private hospital have been directed to admit the patients as per the allowed capacity, he added.

For change in the present capacity of beds prior permission of the district administration will have to be obtained, he said.