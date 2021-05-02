Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest single-day tally with 325 cases

RATLAM: Ratlam logged highest ever single day tally of 325 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday marking a grim beginning for the month in the district’s fight against Covid pandemic.

More than three weeks have passed since corona curfew became effective here, but experts are baffled with the record surge in Covid-19 cases.

The surge in cases can gauged from the fact that 1,156 new cases were recorded from April 28 to May 1 in the district.

The district’s tally has reached 11,132. The previous record of highest 1-day tally was 299 cases recorded on April 26.

The district administration has announced that those venturing out of their homes will have to undergo Covid test mandatorily.

Teams of Police, Nagar Nigam and health department will catch hold of such persons for Covid test.