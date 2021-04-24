Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest single-day tally with 265 cases

Ratlam: Ratlam recorded highest single-day tally of 265 Covid-19 cases on Friday.

On Thursday evening, too, it recorded 235 cases which was the highest tally till date. Within 48 hours 500 people have tested positive across the district.

Experts here said that they had never expected that second wave of Covid-19 will be so intense.

When contacted Government Medical College ethics committee and BJP covid cell in-charge Govind Kakani said that as per his primary survey corona is spreading within families amid lockdown. Due to drastic surge in cases the resources are stressed.

He said that at oxygen availability is being maintained at the GMC. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and collector Gopalchandra Dad are keeping a close watch on ensuring smooth supply of oxygen.