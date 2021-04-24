Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest single-day tally with 265 cases

Ratlam: Ratlam recorded highest single-day tally of 265 Covid-19 cases on Friday.
On Thursday evening, too, it recorded 235 cases which was the highest tally till date. Within 48 hours 500 people have tested positive across the district.
Experts here said that they had never expected that second wave of Covid-19 will be so intense.
When contacted Government Medical College ethics committee and BJP covid cell in-charge Govind Kakani said that as per his primary survey corona is spreading within families amid lockdown. Due to drastic surge in cases the resources are stressed.
He said that at oxygen availability is being maintained at the GMC. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and collector Gopalchandra Dad are keeping a close watch on ensuring smooth supply of oxygen.
The districtís tally positive has reached 8,902 on Friday. Over 3,000 cases have been added from April 5.
Sample reports of 1,519 cases were still awaited here. Overall, 1,335 patients are under treatment after discharge of 133 persons. Dean GMC Dr.Jitendra Gupta said that 64 new patients were admitted at GMC Covid-19 Hospital on Saturday.
Bed availability
Out of 550-bed comprising ICU bed, HDU beds and oxygen-beds, all are fully occupied. On the 133 patients are availing non-oxygen bed out of 202 beds. He said that out of 481 patients who are admitted at Covid ward of GMC 289 patients are corona-positive. Remaining patients are either suspected or the ones who needed oxygen support, he added.
