Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district police bagged first place in the state for the year 2022 for the successful implementation of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) portal and crime and criminal tracking network service (CCTNS).

As per police information under the directions of the nodal officer and additional police superintendent, Sunil Patidar CCTNS branch of Ratlam police successfully worked on the software and qualitative data was entered by district police which resulted in solving of a number of cases through the ICJS portal. For this achievement, the state criminal record bureau police headquarter gave away a shield and appreciation letters to Dinesh Bisht, Balram Patidar, Lomesh Sharma, Seema Devda and Sapna Bhatia posted at the CCTNS branch Ratlam.