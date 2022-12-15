e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

For this achievement, the state criminal record bureau police headquarter gave away a shield and appreciation letters to Dinesh Bisht, Balram Patidar, Lomesh Sharma, Seema Devda and Sapna Bhatia posted at the CCTNS branch Ratlam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district police bagged first place in the state for the year 2022 for the successful implementation of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) portal and crime and criminal tracking network service (CCTNS).

As per police information under the directions of the nodal officer and additional police superintendent, Sunil Patidar CCTNS branch of Ratlam police successfully worked on the software and qualitative data was entered by district police which resulted in solving of a number of cases through the ICJS portal. For this achievement, the state criminal record bureau police headquarter gave away a shield and appreciation letters to Dinesh Bisht, Balram Patidar, Lomesh Sharma, Seema Devda and Sapna Bhatia posted at the CCTNS branch Ratlam.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Government schools in Indore's Mhow to be named after martyrs and freedom fighters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani