Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam administration crushes rape accused illegal construction

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam administration on Wednesday bulldozed an illegal construction of rape accused Rajendra Singh at Barodia village in Ratlam district. The action was taken following the orders of Ratlam SP Siddharth Bahuguna.

A report was submitted to the district administration about illegal encroachments of the rape accused by Ratlam police under the guidance of ASP Rakesh Khakha. Ratlam collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi passed necessary instructions to the revenue department to remove the encroachment after assessing the construction of the accused.

On Wednesday, the illegal construction was demolished. During this, SDOP Ratlam (Rural) Abhilash Bhalavi, SDM Ratlam Trilochan Gaur, station house officer (SHO) Namli Preeti Katare, district panchayat CEO, tehsildar, patwari, were present along with their team.

Earlier, late Saturday night, accused Rajendra abducted a nine-year-old girl, while she was sleeping outside her house with her maternal grand-parents and raped her. The accused took her to the nearby agricultural field and when the victim raised alarm, her grandparents immediately rushed to the spot and saw her crying.

They took her to the hospital, where doctors suspecting foul play with the child immediately informed the local police. After confirmation of sexual assault on the child, police arrested Rajendra.

Congress dharna at medical college demands compensation

The entire incident turned into a political slugfest as Congress party leaders staged a dharna at the medical college, where the victim is undergoing treatment. They demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim and capital punishment for the accused.

On Wednesday morning, Congress MLA Kamleshwar Patel, Harshvijay Gehlot, Manoj Chawla and Kantilal Bhuria and other local Congress leaders marched to the district collector’s office. They demanded that the administration take the case to a fast-track court so that the victim and her family members get justice.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, MLA and former minister Kamleshwar Patel went to meet the victim and her family members at the medical college, where the latter complained about non-availability of food at the medical college and demanded financial assistance. On this, Patel called the district collector and asked for redressal of the issue.

