Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam administration aims to administer 1 lakh doses

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Covid vaccination Maha Abhiyan of two days commencing from August 25 , a total of one lakh vaccination will take place in the district.

Sharing this information on Tuesday with the media persons, collector Kumar Purushottam said that all preparations for the Mahabhiyan of anti-Covid-19 vaccination have been completed for which 205 centres vaccination will be set up. He said that vaccination doses have been received by the district as per the target fixed of one lakh vaccination.

He added that during two-day Mahabhiyan of vaccination, both first and second dose vaccination will take place. He said that in Ratlam city 90 per cent of the eligible persons have been vaccination of first does and he appealed to the people to undergo second dose vaccination

He informed that in tribal belt of Bajna and Sailana good number of vaccination centers this time will be set up during Mahabhiyan where less vaccination so far has taken place. He further said that in the district a total of 674,527 people have been vaccinated by first dose which is 61% of the eligible population.

A total of 130,937 people have undergone second dose of vaccination in the district, it is further stated.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:30 AM IST