Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Gaurav Yatra on April 14 in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Programmes will be held on Ambedkar Jayanti from April 12 to 14. On the inaugural day, All India Buddhist Dhamma Deshna programme will be held in front of Ambedkar Memorial. Preachers of Ambedkar Dhamma will be honoured. Rashtriya Gaurav Yatra will be taken out on April 14 at 4 pm in which 100 girls from Mhow city will participate in Maratha attire sitting on horses and carrying placards in hand.

Along with this, a chariot carrying the ashes of Ambedkar will traverse through different places of the city. 2k retired officers and soldiers of Mahar Battalion will attend in their costumes and take care of the arrangements. There will be a grand fireworks show. On Ambedkar Jayanti, prayers will be held at 9 am. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in this.

On April 14, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress president Kamal Nath, national president of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and Chandrashekhar Ravan of Bhim Army will come to Mhow and garland the statue of Dr Ambedkar.