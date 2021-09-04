Madhya Pradesh: Raped handicapped woman dies during treatment

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old hearing-impaired and visually challenged woman who was allegedly raped by an unidentified accused in the Bargonda police station area died on Thursday.

Police said that the victim was allegedly raped by an unidentified person after which she got pregnant. In July, she started getting stomach aches, and after examination, it was found that she was pregnant and a seven-month fetus had died in her womb.

Police said that on Tuesday the woman had severe pain in her stomach and she died undergoing treatment on Thursday. Police have taken the complaint from the girl’s family members who demanded a probe in the case.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh government urged to protect children from mobile game addiction

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:47 AM IST